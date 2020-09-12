Lions elevate Wiggins, Williams from practice squad
Updated 9/12/2020 7:40 PM
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have elevated guard Kenny Wiggins and running back Jonathan Williams from the practice squad.
The Lions announced the moves Saturday. Detroit opens the season Sunday at home against Chicago.
The Lions are without tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), safety C.J. Moore (hamstring) and tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring), all of whom have been ruled out for Sunday's game. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is doubtful.
