 

VW truck maker MAN plans to cut up to 9,500 jobs

 
Updated 9/11/2020 7:11 AM

BERLIN -- Truck and bus maker MAN, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, said Friday that it plans to shed up to 9,500 jobs worldwide as part of a cost-cutting drive.

MAN said the planned package of measures is intended to improve the company's operating result by about 1.8 billion euros (about $2 billion) and will involve a 'fundamental restructuring' of all areas of its business.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

It said that 'a partial relocation of some of the development and production processes to other sites is planned' and that plants in Steyr, Austria and in Plauen and Wittlich, Germany 'are up for discussion.' The company plans to start negotiations soon with employee representatives on the plan.

The auto and truck industry has taken a huge hit during the pandemic, as sales plunged in markets around the world.

