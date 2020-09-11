 

US consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy moderated

 
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/11/2020 7:51 AM

WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy prices moderated after big gains in the previous two months.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the August increase in the consumer price index followed a 0.6% jump in both July and June as prices rebounded following the virus-related shutdowns in earlier months.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The slowdown in August inflation reflected moderation in energy costs, which were up 0.9% last month following gains of 5.1% n June and 2.5% in July.

Food costs edged up a modest 0.1% in August after having fallen 0.4% in July.

The report painted a picture of continued moderation in inflation with prices up just 1.3% from a year ago. Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.4% in August and 1.7% over the past 12 months.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 