Stunned residents tour Oregon town devastated by wildfires

A sign along Interstate 5 north of Eugene, Ore. warns drivers that Highway 126 eastbound is closed do to a wildfire, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in the area as smoke clogs the sky from wildfires burning in the state. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP) Associated Press

Robin Roberts, left, embraces Bill Wiese after he told her his family had lost everything to the Holiday Farm Fire near Blue River, Ore. Wiese's family fled the fire on a moments notice and ended up at an evacuation center at Thurston High School in Springfield, Ore., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP) Associated Press

A steady stream of vehicles heads west on a road east of Springfield, Ore., as residents evacuate the area ahead of a fast-moving wildfire Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP) Associated Press

Jonathan Thompson of the Keizer, Oregon, Chamber of Commerce delivers donated bottled water on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, to the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, which is now an evacuation center as wildfires threaten towns in Oregon. High winds kicked up wildfires across the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, burning hundreds of thousands of acres, mostly destroying the small town of Malden in eastern Washington state and forcing evacuations and highway closures in Oregon. Associated Press

A family arrives with their two dogs and other precious belongings at an evacuation center that has been set up at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Oregon, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Red Cross spokesman Chad Carter said 600 evacuees had checked in by early Tuesday afternoon to the site, one of at least 10 fire evacuation centers in Oregon set up by the Red Cross. High winds kicked up wildfires across the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, burning hundreds of thousands of acres, mostly destroying the small town of Malden in eastern Washington state and forcing evacuations and highway closures in Oregon. Associated Press

This photo taken from the home of Russ Casler in Salem, Ore., shows the smoke-darkened sky well before sunset, around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Strong winds and high temperatures continued to fuel catastrophic fires in many parts of Oregon on Wednesday, forcing thousands of people to flee from their homes and making for poor air quality throughout the West. Huge wildfires also continued to grow in neighboring Washington state. (Russ Casler via AP) Associated Press

A Red Cross worker takes details from newly arrived evacuees at the parking lot of the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Ore., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Red Cross spokesman Chad Carter said 600 evacuees had checked in by early Tuesday afternoon to the site, one of at least 10 fire evacuation centers in Oregon set up by the organization. High winds kicked up wildfires across the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, burning hundreds of thousands of acres, mostly destroying the small town of Malden in eastern Washington state and forcing evacuations and highway closures in Oregon. Associated Press

Catherine Shields, of Silverton, Ore., leads her horse Takoda under smoky skies, on the Oregon State Fairgrounds, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Salem, Ore. Shields evacuated the horse and other animals from her home on Tuesday, as a wildfire threatened. Hundreds of horses have been brought to the fairgrounds in Salem by people fleeing the fires, along with llamas, goats and other animals. The Red Cross is helping people at the fairgrounds, which has been turned into an evacuation center. Associated Press

Jerry Walker, who fled his apartment in Phoenix, Ore., in his pajamas, views the Coleman Creed Estates mobile home park Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He doesn't know if his apartment complex made it and he was there to check on the business that he works at, a food cart. The mobile home park behind him that is destroyed is Coleman Creek Estates. Associated Press

Buildings are engulfed in flames as a wildfire ravages the central Oregon town of Talent near Medford late Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Kevin Jantzer via AP) Associated Press

A charred statue sits among the destruction at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Associated Press

The Reyes family stands by the ruins of their home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Associated Press

A sign that reads "Heart broken" is displayed in front of a destroyed vehicle at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Associated Press

The Reyes family looks at the destruction of their home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Associated Press

: A man looks through the debris of his traile at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Associated Press

Heather Marshall stands by the destruction of her home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Marshalls lived at the park for 21 years. Associated Press

Jon Marshall looks through the debris of his home among the at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Marshalls lived at the park for 21 years. Associated Press

The Reyes family looks at the destruction of their home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Associated Press

PHOENIX, Ore. -- Stunned residents of the small Oregon town of Phoenix walked through a scene of devastation Thursday after one of the state's many wildfires wiped out much of their community, including a mobile home park, houses and businesses.

After spending the night in their cars in a Home Depot parking lot, a stream of people walked into what was left of the town that hugs Interstate 5 near the California border. They hauled wagons and carried backpacks and bags to salvage whatever was left of their belongings.

Jonathan Weir defied evacuation orders as flames 30 feet (9 meters) high shot from the trees. He drove his car to the entrance of a nearby mobile home park, where his tires began melting. His home was destroyed as the fire hopscotched through the town of 4,000 residents.

'There were flames across the street from me, flames to the right of me, flames to the left of me. I just watched everything burn,' Weir told a reporter.

Fires were also causing chaos in Washington state and California, where hot, dry and windy weather combined to create near-perfect conditions for flames.

The small farming town of Malden in eastern Washington was mostly destroyed, losing its fire station, post office, city hall and library. In California, thousands of homes were threatened Thursday after winds whipped a blaze into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountain community and killed at least three people. Experts say the California fires are growing bigger and moving faster than ever before.

Oregon officials were shocked by the number of simultaneous fires, which stood at 39 on Thursday morning, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.

In Phoenix, Jerry Walker fled in his pajamas and only had time to grab some cash. He did not know if his apartment complex survived.

'I've never seen devastation like this ever in my life," Walker said. "I don't know how we're going on to recover.'

Phoenix City Councilman Al Muelhoefer said the north end of the town was gone, but he had heard of no fatalities.

At least three people in Oregon were reported killed, including a boy and his grandmother, and several others critically burned. Deaths in Washington included a 1-year-old boy.

Elsewhere, wildfires damaged towns in a canyon and the foothills of the Cascade Range, where the remains of a boy and his dog were found. Flames also hit the coastal town of Lincoln City and Estacada, 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Portland.

Fires also erupted along Interstate 5, forcing a shutdown Wednesday of the main freeway along the West Coast. U.S. Highway 101, the main coastal highway running through California, Oregon and Washington, was affected too.

Evacuees poured into the state fairgrounds in Salem, many bringing their animals.

Assisted by neighbors and strangers, Catherine Shields evacuated her home in Silverton with a menagerie of animals. As smoke obscured the sun and ash fell from the sky, the group helped load three horses, a donkey, two llamas, a dozen sheep, geese, ducks, turkeys and dogs into trailers and vehicles.

She marveled at how people were pulling together despite the nation's political divisiveness.

'In the last 24 hours, we just felt people are doing their best," Shields said Wednesday as she walked one of the horses at the fairgrounds.

With an expected break in the weather Thursday, Doug Grafe, chief of fire protection at the Oregon Department of Forestry, said firefighters hoped to turn things around.

'Today marks the last day where we are witnessing this historic weather event,' Grafe said Wednesday.

Officials said winds have died down and cooler marine winds were expected. But at midday Thursday, heavy smoke blanketed the Willamette Valley, which runs from Portland to Eugene. Visibility in Salem was reduced to a few hundred yards (meters).

Portland television station KOIN reported that police confirmed that a boy and his grandmother died in a wildfire near Lyons, Oregon. The Jackson County sheriff confirmed at least one death and a criminal investigation at the origin point of a wildfire that started near Ashland, according to the Mail Tribune in Medford.

Lloyd Dean Holland, a Vietnam veteran, barely escaped his home in Estacada on Tuesday night. He left his rental house as flames exploded in cedar trees around him. He said his sole remaining possessions - his dog, rifles, dentures and some clothing - were all in the truck he used to flee.

'I've been through hell and high water but nothing like this. I've been shot down and shot at but this - last night - I'm still not over it,' Holland said.

Back in Phoenix, Marty Curtis was luckier. Her house was spared. She escaped with her cat, Louie.

'You could see the flames. You could hear things popping - gas tanks and propane tanks exploding,' she said. 'I have my house. I have my life. I have my cat and I have my job - and right now, that's all I need.'

Selsky reported from Salem, Oregon. Associated Press writers Sara Cline in Salem; Rachel La Corte in Sumner, Washington; Nick Geranios in Spokane, Washington; and Lisa Baumann in Seattle contributed to this report.