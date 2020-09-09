 

The Latest: Serena Williams in US Open quarterfinal action

  • Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in New York.

    Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in New York. Associated Press

  • Tsvetana Pironkova, of Bulgaria, returns a shot to Alize Cornet, of France, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in New York.

    Tsvetana Pironkova, of Bulgaria, returns a shot to Alize Cornet, of France, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in New York. Associated Press

 
Updated 9/9/2020 11:19 AM

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Serena Williams is about to start her U.S. Open quarterfinal against unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova.

Williams is seeking her seventh championship at Flushing Meadows and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title overall.

Pironkova is a 32-year-old from Bulgaria who is playing in her first tournament since she took a break of more than three years while having a son.

The other women's quarterfinal on Wednesday's schedule is No. 16 seed Elise Mertens against unseeded Victoria Azarenka, who has a nine-match winning streak.

The men's quarterfinals Wednesday are No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem against No. 21 Alex de Minaur and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev against No. 10 Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian matchup.

Medvedev was the runner-up in New York last year.

