The Latest: Serena Williams in US Open quarterfinal action

Tsvetana Pironkova, of Bulgaria, returns a shot to Alize Cornet, of France, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in New York. Associated Press

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Serena Williams is about to start her U.S. Open quarterfinal against unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova.

Williams is seeking her seventh championship at Flushing Meadows and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title overall.

Pironkova is a 32-year-old from Bulgaria who is playing in her first tournament since she took a break of more than three years while having a son.

The other women's quarterfinal on Wednesday's schedule is No. 16 seed Elise Mertens against unseeded Victoria Azarenka, who has a nine-match winning streak.

The men's quarterfinals Wednesday are No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem against No. 21 Alex de Minaur and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev against No. 10 Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian matchup.

Medvedev was the runner-up in New York last year.

