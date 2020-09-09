 

Jozy Altidore scores in 89th, Toronto FC beats Montreal 2-1

  • Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore (17) celebrates with teammates Nick DeLeon (18) and Mark Delgado (8) after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Montreal Impact Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Montreal Impact's Samuel Piette, left, challenges Toronto FC's Justin Morrow during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore reacts after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Montreal Impact, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Updated 9/9/2020 10:05 PM

MONTREAL -- Jozy Altidore scored in the 89th minute and Toronto FC beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Pablo Piatti, also scored for Toronto (6-2-3). The Reds also finished the round-robin portion of the Canadian Championship with a 4-2-0 mark.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Victor Wanyama scored his first Major League Soccer goal for the Impact (4-4-1).

