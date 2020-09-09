Braves score franchise record 29 runs in romp of Marlins

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his RBI double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall steps on third after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates with Austin Riley, left, Dansby Swanson, center, and Travis d'Arnaud, right, after he hit a grand slam during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, left, Ender Inciarte, center, and Austin Riley return to the dugout after scoring in a double by Ronald Acuna Jr. during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- Adam Duvall drove in nine runs with three homers, including a grand slam, and the Atlanta Braves obliterated their franchise scoring record in a 29-9 romp over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

The Braves had 23 hits, including seven homers, to score the most runs in their history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta. They topped the old record by six runs.

A day after being shut out by the Marlins on four hits, the Braves broke loose. Freddie Freeman drove in six runs with three hits, including a two-run homer.

Duvall hit one of the team's three homers an 11-run second inning, knocking Pablo LÃ³pez out of the game. Duvall hit another homer, his 12th, in a six-run fifth and added the slam in the seventh off Josh Smith.

YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Deivi GarcÃ­a earned his first major league win, Gleyber Torres drove in four runs and the New York Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Wednesday night.

The Yankees had lost 15 of 20 and fallen to the edge of the expanded playoff field. General manager Brian Cashman had made a rare road trip to talk to the team before Tuesday night's loss.

Torres and DJ LeMahieu homered to back GarcÃ­a (1-1). In his third career start, the 21-year-old righty gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Zack Britton worked the eighth and Aroldis Chapman struck out all three batters in the ninth.

Derek Fisher hit a two-run homer in the second inning for Toronto, which had its three-game winning streak halted. Ross Stripling (3-3) took the loss.

PADRES 5, ROCKIES 3

SAN DIEGO -- Zach Davies won his career-best, fifth-consecutive start and Mitch Moreland hit his first homer for the Padres as San Diego beat the Rockies.

Davies (7-2) was fantastic, after allowing a run in the first, as he tied a season-high with eight strikeouts, plowing through the Rockies with his changeup and splitter. He gave up three runs on five hits, with two walks, over six innings as the Padres won their fourth straight game.

Trevor Rosenthal, the third Padres' reliever, pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Antonio Senzatela (3-2) took the loss.

METS 7, ORIOLES 6

NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso hit his second dramatic homer in a week Wednesday night, when his shot to center field leading off the eighth inning lifted the Mets to a win over the Orioles.

Alonso hit a walk-off, two-run homer to give the Mets a 9-7, 10-inning win over the New York Yankees last Thursday in the first game the Mets played following the death of franchise icon Tom Seaver.

On Wednesday, the Mets snapped a two-game skid by coming back from deficits of 5-1 and 6-3. Jeff McNeil, who had an RBI single in the second, homered for the fourth straight game when he launched a two-run shot in the fourth.

Andres Gimenez homered in the bottom of the inning to tie the score before Alonso, who had two singles in his first three at-bats, homered off Hunter Harvey (0-1).

Jeurys Familia (2-0) threw the eighth inning and Edwin Diaz earned his third save.

WHITE SOX 8, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH -- James McCann went deep twice for the first multi-homer game of his seven-year career as the White Sox rolled to a win over the Pirates.

McCann's fourth home run of the season landed in the grass beyond the center-field wall leading off the third. He took JT Brubaker (1-1) deep again in the sixth, a long two-run shot that landed beyond the tarps that cover the first section of bleachers. McCann's teammates whooped as he rounded the bases, the first time in 590 career games he's trotted home twice after knocking it over the fence.

Chicago rookie Dane Dunning (1-0) pitched into the seventh to earn his first career victory. Dunning allowed just three hits in six-plus shutout innings, with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Pittsburgh Pirates spent the day honoring Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. The organization participated in acts of community service. The players all wore Clemente's iconic No. 21, the first time a Pirates donned that number since Clemente's death 48 years ago. There was an extended pregame introduction featuring members of the Clemente family, a nod to a player who was both an icon on and off the field.

ROYALS 3, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND -- Danny Duffy pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning and snapped a winless streak of nearly six years in Cleveland as the Royals beat the Indians.

Adalberto Mondesi had an RBI single in the sixth and Edward Olivares and Nicky Lopez drove in runs in the ninth, giving the Royals their second straight victory after starting September with seven losses.

Duffy (3-3) struck out four and walked four over 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time at Cleveland in eight starts since Sept. 22, 2014. The left-hander was 0-6 at Progressive Field during that span.

Jesse Hahn, Josh Staumont and Greg Holland completed a six-hitter as the Indians left 10 runners on base. It was Holland's third save in three chances.

Carlos Carrasco (2-4) took the loss.

BREWERS 19, TIGERS 0

DETROIT -- Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and the Brewers slugged their way to their highest run total in over a decade, beating the Tigers.

Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers. Milwaukee hit eight doubles in the game, setting a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits.

Burnes (3-0) struck out 11 in his third straight start without an earned run.

It was the most runs for the Brewers since they scored 20 at Pittsburgh on April 22, 2010. Milwaukee, which entered the day 2 1/2 games out of a postseason spot, snapped a three-game losing streak.

Matthew Boyd (1-6) allowed seven runs and eight hits in three-plus innings.

REDS 3, CUBS 0

CHICAGO -- Trevor Bauer tossed three-hit ball into the eighth inning to outpitch Cubs ace Yu Darvish and lift the Reds.

Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer in the first inning as Darvish's seven-start winning streak was snapped.

Bauer (4-3) struck out 10 and walked none in 7 2/3 innings while tying his season high with 112 pitches. The right-hander had dropped his three previous starts, including a 3-0 loss to the Cubs and Darvish on Aug. 29 in Cincinnati.

Darvish (7-2) allowed three runs and two hits in six innings, walking three and striking out nine. All the runs and both hits came in the first inning.