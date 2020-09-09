Another leading opposition activist detained in Belarus

Belarusian Svetlana Alexievich, the 2015 Nobel literature laureate waves a bunch of flowers her supporters and journalists on her way to the Belarusian Investigative Committee in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Svetlana Alexievich has been summoned for questioning over the protests in an apparent attempt by authorities to intimidate her. Associated Press

Belarusian Svetlana Alexievich, the 2015 Nobel literature laureate, second left, looks at a policeman as she arrives to the Belarusian Investigative Committee in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Svetlana Alexievich has been summoned for questioning over the protests in an apparent attempt by authorities to intimidate her. Associated Press

Lawyer Maxim Znak, a member of the opposition Coordination Council, which was set up after the Aug. 9 election to try to negotiate a transition of power with the government of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Znak said the Belarus Supreme Court refused to look at 26 folders of evidence from the opposition that the election keeping Lukashenko in power was rigged. Associated Press

Lawyer Maxim Znak, a member of the opposition's Coordination Council created earlier this week to facilitate the transition of power, is surrounded by media upon arriving at the Investigative Committee headquarters, where he was summoned for interrogation, in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Belarus' authorities have detained a leader of striking factory workers and threatened protesters with criminal charges in a bid to stem massive protests challenging the extension of the 26-year rule of the country's authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko, who accused the U.S. of fomenting the unrest and vowed to see a quick end to protests. Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, Belarusian opposition activists, members of the coordinating council, from the left, Pavel Latushko, Maria Kolesnikova, Olga Kovalkova, Maxim Znak, Sergey Dylevsky attend a joint news conference in Minsk, Belarus. Kolesnikova, a professional flute player with no political experience, emerged as a key opposition activist in Belarus. She has appeared at protests of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko after he was kept in power by an Aug. 9 election that his critics say was rigged. Associated Press

A woman with her child react as police officers detain protesters during a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with Lukashenko on a transition of power, was detained Monday in the capital of Minsk with two other council members, in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. A leading opposition activist in Belarus is being held on the border with Ukraine after she resisted attempts by authorities to deport her from the country as part of a clampdown on protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Maria Kolesnikova, one of Belarus' opposition leaders, center left, and her father Alexander, center right, walk on the way to the Belarusian Investigative Committee in Minsk, Belarus. Kolesnikova, a professional flute player with no political experience, emerged as a key opposition activist in Belarus. She has appeared at protests of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko after he was kept in power by an Aug. 9 election that his critics say was rigged. Associated Press

Police officers detain protesters during a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with Lukashenko on a transition of power, was detained Monday in the capital of Minsk with two other council members, in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. A leading opposition activist in Belarus is being held on the border with Ukraine after she resisted attempts by authorities to deport her from the country as part of a clampdown on protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine -- Belarusian authorities on Wednesday detained one of the last leading members of an opposition council who remained free, moving methodically to end a month of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lawyer Maxim Znak, a member of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with the country's leader of 26 years on a transition of power, was taken out of the council's office by unidentified people in ski masks, his associate Gleb German said. He said Znak only had time to text message 'masks' before they took the phone away from him.

Unidentified people were also trying to enter the apartment of the last member of the council's executive presidium who remained free, Svetlana Alexievich, who won the 2015 Nobel Prize in literature.

Last month, Alexievich was questioned by Belarusian investigators, who have opened a criminal investigation into members of the Coordination Council, accusing them of undermining national security by calling for a transfer of power. Several council members were arrested and others were forcibly expelled from the country.

Maria Kolesnikova, a leading member of the council, was detained Monday in the capital of Minsk along with two other council members and then driven early Tuesday to the border, where authorities told them to cross into Ukraine.

When they arrived in a no-man's land between the countries, Kolesnikova ripped her passport into small pieces to make it impossible for the authorities to expel her. She remained in custody on the Belarusian side of the border after the incident, but her whereabouts were unclear.

Lukashenko has dismissed the opposition as Western stooges and rejected demands from the U.S. and the European Union to engage in a dialogue with protesters who see his Aug. 9 re-election as rigged and demand his resignation.

After a brutal crackdown on protesters by police in the initial days after the vote that stoked international outrage and swelled the ranks of protesters, authorities in Belarus have switched to threats and selective arrests of activists and demonstrators.

Late Tuesday, Belarusian police dispersed a few hundred demonstrators rallying in Minsk in solidarity with Kolesnikova and detained at least 45 protesters, according to the Viasna human rights center.

In Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement expressing concern about the attempt to expel Kolesnikova and warning that the United States and its allies are considering sanctions against Belarus.

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

