Man, woman killed in weekend boating accidents in Tennessee

TEN MILE, Tenn. -- Authorities are investigating two fatal weekend boating accidents in Tennessee.

A boat carrying three people crashed Saturday near a marina on Watts Bar Lake, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release Tuesday

Don Campbell, 55, of Ooltewah, was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner. His wife was taken to a Knoxville hospital for treatment of her injuries, while a child was taken to a hospital before being released to the family, the agency said.

On Sunday, a woman died after she fell from a pontoon boat on Old Hickory Lake, northeast of Nashville. She was identified as Madison Renee Shipley, 23, from Winona Lake, Indiana. Wildlife officials said she had recently moved to Nashville.

The Labor Day weekend deaths bring the number of state boating fatalities to 24 this year.