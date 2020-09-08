US Forest Service: 14 firefighters, bulldozer operators injured battling Northern California blaze; three hospitalized
Updated 9/8/2020 4:49 PM
PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- US Forest Service: 14 firefighters, bulldozer operators injured battling Northern California blaze; three hospitalized.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.