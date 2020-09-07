 

Cubs take 3-game slide into matchup with Cardinals

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/7/2020 7:00 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (17-15, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-18, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Johan Oviedo (0-1, 4.30 ERA) Chicago: Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.78 ERA)

LINE: Cubs 1; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Cubs are 16-13 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 59 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Ian Happ leads the club with 12, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 12-9 against teams from the NL Central. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.48. Adam Wainwright leads the team with a 2.68 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 22 extra base hits and is batting .301.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 11 extra base hits and is batting .317.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

