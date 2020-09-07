 

Italy investigates Apple, Google, Dropbox over cloud storage

 
Associated Press
Updated 9/7/2020 11:28 AM

Italy's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Apple, Google and Dropbox over their cloud storage services.

The competition and market authority said Monday it has opened a total of six investigations into Apple iCloud, Google Drive and Dropbox's online storage service in response to complaints about unfair commercial practices and violations of the country's consumer rights directive. In one case, it's also looking into 'vexatious clauses' in a contract.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The regulator said it's looking into whether the three companies either failed to, or did not adequately, indicate how users' data would be collected and used for commercial purposes. It is also examining whether Dropbox failed to provide clear and accessible information on how users could get out of contracts or pursue out of court dispute settlements.

Apple, Google, and Dropbox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

