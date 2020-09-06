 

Titans announce 1-year deal with OLB Jadeveon Clowney

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, right, talks with special teams coach Craig Aukerman during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, right, talks with special teams coach Craig Aukerman during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

  • Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Associated Press

 
By TERESA M. WALKER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/6/2020 11:32 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year contract.

The Titans did not announce the terms Sunday. But ESPN.com reported the deal could be worth up to $15 million.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The No. 1 overall pick of 2014, Clowney went into free agency looking for a mega-contract that never came calling. The pandemic shut down travel for physicals, and Clowney didn't visit anyone once the NFL allowed free agents to meet teams in person.

That was despite having reported interest from Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New Orleans.

The Titans never hid their interest in Clowney with several players lobbying the pass rusher on Twitter, including three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan, who noted Clowney's big bowl highlight at Lewan's expense with Michigan. Lewan wrote Thursday: 'We can do this to other people's teams now.'

'We have an offer out to JD, and we've talked to both him and his agent," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday when talking to reporters.

