 

US Open Glance: Williams, Kenin try to reach quarterfinals

  • Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after defeating Sloane Stephens, of the United States, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York.

    Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after defeating Sloane Stephens, of the United States, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. Associated Press

  • Sofia Kenin, of the United States, returns a shot to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York.

    Sofia Kenin, of the United States, returns a shot to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. Associated Press

  • Dominic Thiem, of Austria, returns a shot to Marin Cilic, of Croatia, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York.

    Dominic Thiem, of Austria, returns a shot to Marin Cilic, of Croatia, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. Associated Press

  • Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to J.J. Wolf, of the United States, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York.

    Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to J.J. Wolf, of the United States, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/6/2020 7:51 PM

NEW YORK -- A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin try to reach the quarterfinals, joining two other Americans already into that round, Jennifer Brady and Shelby Rogers. Williams plays No. 15 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, and Kenin faces No. 16 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium. Victoria Azarenka looks to continue her resurgence since the tour resumed from the pandemic. She won the Western & Southern Open and is now trying to get deeper into the U.S. Open. With Novak Djokovic gone from the men's bracket, second-seeded Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev - last year's runner-up to Rafael Nadal - have a clearer path to the title.

MONDAY'S FORECAST

Mostly sunny. High of 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).

SUNDAY'S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius).

SUNDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Men's fourth round: No. 20 Pablo CarreÃ±o Busta beat No. 1 Novak Djokovic, 6-5, defaulted. No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-2, 6-1; No. 27 Borna Coric beat Jordan Thompson 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.

Women's fourth round: Shelby Rogers beat No. 6 Petra Kvitova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (6); No. 23 Yulia Putintseva beat No. 8 Petra Martic 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; No. 28 Jennifer Brady beat No. 17 Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

STAT OF THE DAY

0 - Number of men remaining in the draw who own a Grand Slam singles title.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

'Well, the rules are the rules.' - CarreÃ±o Busta, asked whether Djokovic should have been allowed to keep playing.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 