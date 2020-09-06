 

Authorities: Federal operation in Indiana found missing kids

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/6/2020 11:03 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Eight missing children were rescued in a five-day rescue operation in the Indianapolis area and one person was arrested on charges including parental kidnapping, according to federal authorities.

The children are between 6 to 17 years old in what's been called 'Operation Homecoming, according to the U.S. Marshals Service's Southern District of Indiana.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Authorities said children are 'considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area.'

The arrested adult was also charged with possession of weapons and intimidation.

The children were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Federal authorities worked with groups including Indianapolis police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

No further details about the children or the circumstances were released.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 