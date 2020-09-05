The Latest: Williams-Stephens on tap at sunny US Open
Updated 9/5/2020 10:43 AM
NEW YORK -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Day 6 has started at the year's second Grand Slam tournament - the U.S. Open normally closes the major tennis championship season but the pandemic caused changes to the calendar.
The sun is shining and the temperature is in the mid-70s Fahrenheit (mid-20s Celsius) as the third round continues Saturday.
Among the matches underway: No. 15 Maria Sakkari of Greece is facing No. 22 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The highlight of the afternoon is expected to be Serena Williams against Sloane Stephens in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Williams owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including six in New York. Stephens won the 2017 U.S. Open.
___
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.