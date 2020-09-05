Jags go with another 6th-rounder, Jake Luton, as backup QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are going with another college journeyman and sixth-round draft pick as their backup quarterback.

General manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone kept rookie Jake Luton to play behind Gardner Minshew as they finalized their 53-man roster Saturday. They cut veteran Mike Glennon and waived Josh Dobbs.

Luton was one of the biggest surprises of Jacksonville's training camp, along with undrafted rookie running back James Robinson, sixth-round receiver Collin Johnson and undrafted rookie cornerback Luq Barcoo.

Luton and Minshew followed similar paths to Jacksonville's roster: both were passed over repeatedly before becoming two of the last QBs taken in the final hours of the draft.

Luton began his college career at Idaho, transferred to a community college in Southern California for one season (2016) and spent his final three years at Oregon State. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility after missing most of 2017 with a back injury.

Jacksonville drafted Luton with the 189th pick, the ninth quarterback off the board, after he threw 28 touchdowns passes and three interceptions as a senior.

Minshew's college journey started at Northwest Mississippi Community College and included stops at East Carolina and Washington State. He was the 178th selection and the 10th quarterback selected in 2019. Minshew replaced Nick Foles in last year's opener and went 6-6 in 12 starts. He supplanted Foles for good late in the season.

Jacksonville also waived 18 others: running back Nathan Cottrell, tight end Ben Ellefson, linebacker Nate Evans, tight end Matt Flanagan, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, receiver Terry Godwin, receiver Josh Hammond, offensive lineman Blake Hance, cornerback Amari Henderson, offensive lineman KC McDermott, offensive lineman Garrett McGhin, cornerback Parry Nickerson, long-snapper Matt Orzech, offensive lineman Austen Pleasants, offensive lineman Ryan Pope, safety J.R. Reed, receiver Marvelle Ross and offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms.

The Jaguars also released defensive lineman Caraun Reid, waived/injured receiver Michael Walker (knee) and placed cornerback Tramaine Brock (hamstring) on injured reserve.

The Jaguars placed running back Ryquell Armstead on the COVID-19 list and played defensive linemen Carl Davis (four games) and Josh Mauro (five games) on the reserve/suspended list.

