Mike Trout hits 300th homer, Angels beat Astros 10-9

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Andrelton Simmons, left, and Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout became the Angels' career home run leader and Jo Adell celebrated with a game-ending, two-run single in the seventh, lifting Los Angeles to a 10-9 victory over the Houston Astros in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Angels trailed by two going into the seventh. Trout and Shohei Ohtani drew walks before Justin Upton doubled to drive in Trout. One out later, Adell lined a two-run single to right off Enoli Paredes (1-2) for his first game-ending hit.

Trout hit career homer No. 300 in the third inning to pass Tim Salmon as the franchise leader. He also had a pair of doubles.

Adell and Upton also homered, and Felix PeÃ±a (3-0) got the win.

Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs for the Astros, who lost in walk-off fashion for the second straight game.

INDIANS 4, BREWERS 3

CLEVELAND -- Milwaukee closer Josh Hader allowed his first hit of the season, and then gave up CÃ©sar HernÃ¡ndez's game-winning single in the ninth inning.

Oscar Mercado, who scored on HernÃ¡ndez's liner through a five-man infield, led off the ninth with a double, ending Hader's major league-record streak of 12 hitless appearances to start the season.

Hader (0-1) did not retire a batter, leaving him tied with Hal Newhouser and Brad Clontz for the record of 35 consecutive hitless at-bats to open a year.

Cleveland reliever Brad Hand (1-1) gave up a leadoff double to pinch hitter Tyrone Taylor and a single to Christian Yelich in the ninth, but struck out Ryan Braun to end the inning.

Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered for Milwaukee. JosÃ© Ramirez connected for Cleveland.

ORIOLES 6, YANKEES 1

BALTIMORE -- Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had a dominating start go awry during a nightmarish sixth inning against the Orioles, who got a slump-breaking homer from DJ Stewart.

Cole (4-3) lost a third straight start for the first time since July 30-Aug. 10, 2018, with Houston. Prior to this skid, the right-hander had reeled off 20 straight regular-season victories.

Stewart was 0 for 17 this season before leading off the sixth with a drive over the right-field wall. A throwing error by third baseman Thairo Estrada preceded two walks and a two-run single by Mountcastle, and Rio Ruiz capped the uprising with a two-run double.

Stewart also homered in the seventh, and Dillon Tate (1-0) earned his first major league victory.

REDS 6, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH -- Eugenio SuÃ¡rez hit three homers in a game for the first time in his career, driving in five runs and powering Cincinnati to the victory.

SuÃ¡rez hit a three-run shot deep down the left-field line to cap a four-run third inning. He added solo homers in the sixth and eighth innings, giving him 12 this season - he hit 49 last year.

Tucker Barnhart also homered for the Reds, and Amir Garrett (1-0) ) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Trevor Williams (1-6), was tagged for three of the homers and lost his third straight decision. He allowed five runs in six innings.

ATHLETICS 8, PADRES 4

OAKLAND, Calif. -- RamÃ³n Laureano homered to help Sean Manaea win his third straight start, and Oakland snapped a three-game losing streak.

Matt Olson hit a two-run triple and new addition Tommy La Stella had an RBI double for the A's, pounded 7-0 on Friday night as they returned to the field following four postponed games because of Daniel Mengden's positive coronavirus test.

Manaea (3-2) allowed one run and four hits over five innings.

Austin Nola homered and Eric Hosmer had a run-scoring groundout, but San Diego lacked the same potent offense of a night earlier when Fernando TatÃ­s Jr. homered and drove in three runs.

Padres right-hander Chris Paddack (3-4) permitted four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

METS 5, PHILLIES 1

NEW YORK -- Seth Lugo got the Mets' rotation its first win in more than three weeks, and Phillies star Bryce Harper screamed in an umpire's face after being ejected for arguing over a foul ball.

In his third start since moving out of the bullpen, Lugo (2-2) pitched five innings of one-run ball and tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez had two RBIs as New York snapped a six-game skid against Philadelphia.

Rhys Hoskins homered in the first inning, but the Phillies' five-game winning streak ended as they lost for only the second time in 12 games. Rookie right-hander Spencer Howard (1-2) allowed three runs in four innings.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- JosÃ© Abreu hit his 13th homer for Chicago in the first inning, and Yasmani Grandal added a two-run shot.

Abreu, who leads the majors with 40 RBIs in 40 games, extended his hitting streak to 19 games. His 425-foot, two-run shot pushed him past Baltimore's Anthony Santander for the longest streak this season.

Chicago ace Lucas Giolito (4-2) allowed three runs in six-plus innings. Alex ColomÃ© worked the ninth for his ninth save.

The White Sox (25-15) improved to 8-1 against the Royals this season.

Kris Bubic (0-5) took the loss, allowing five runs, two earned, in seven innings.

CARDINALS 4, CUBS 2, GAME 1

CHICAGO -- Adam Wainwright pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning, leading the Cardinals to the win in the first game of a doubleheader.

Wainwright (4-0) allowed two runs, struck out six and walked one while improving to 4-0 for the first time in his career. The 6-foot-7 right-hander tossed a four-hitter in a 7-2 victory over Cleveland on his 39th birthday in his previous start.

Paul DeJong drove in two runs for St. Louis, which had dropped two in a row. Giovanny Gallegos got two outs for his third save.

NL Central-leading Chicago had won four of five. Ian Happ homered twice, but the rest of the lineup came up empty

Cubs right-hander Albert Alzolay (0-1) was pulled after he walked five in 2 2/3 innings in his third appearance this season.

MARLINS 7, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Sandy Alcantara pitched six effective innings and Corey Dickerson homered, sending Miami to the victory.

The Marlins improved to 15-8 on the road. Miami had lost nine in a row to the Rays.

Blake Snell (3-1) allowed four earned runs in five innings for the Rays, who are 21-5 over their last 26 games. Michael Perez had three hits and three RBIs.

Miami left fielder Harold Ramirez, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list before the game, strained his left hamstring running out a fifth-inning grounder.

Alcantara (2-1) gave up one run and three hits. Brandon Kintzler got one out for his ninth save.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 3

MINNEAPOLIS -- Miguel SanÃ³ led Minnesota's rally against the Detroit bullpen with a home run and the tying single in the ninth inning, before Byron Buxton beat out an infield single for the game-winning RBI.

SanÃ³ - who homered in the seventh off Joe JimÃ©nez - singled to drive in Josh Donaldson, who walked to start the ninth against JosÃ© Cisnero (1-2). With two outs and two strikes, Buxton hit a slow grounder to shortstop Willi Castro. One of the fastest players in baseball, Buxton blazed down the first-base line and just beat Castro's throw, before the Twins spilled out onto the field in celebration.

Jorge AlcalÃ¡ (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the Twins, who have won five straight games.

Victor Reyes homered for Detroit on Kenta Maeda's second pitch, and Tarik Skubal stifled Minnesota over six innings.

