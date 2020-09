White Sox beat Royals 5-3 behind Abreu, Giolito

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Alex Colome, left, congratulates catcher James McCann, right, following a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) and second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) congratulate each other following a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Associated Press

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny, center, talks with home plate umpire Laz Diaz, right, after a play review in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal (24) is congratulated by teammate Tim Anderson (7) after his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Associated Press

Kansas City Royals Adalberto Mondesi (27) pleads his case after being tagged by Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Mondesi was out stealing after a play review. Associated Press

Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi, top, is tagged out by Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Mondesi was caught stealing on the play. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal hits a two-run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu hits a two-run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jose Abreu hit his 13th home run of the season in the first inning, Yasmani Grandal added a two-run shot, and the Chicago White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 Saturday night.

Abreu leads the majors with 40 RBIs in 40 games and extended his hitting streak to 19 games. His 425-foot, two-run shot pushed him past Baltimore's Anthony Santander for the longest streak this season.

Lucas Giolito (4-2) allowed three runs on five hits in six-plus innings. He struck out nine and walked none. Alex Colome earned his ninth save in 10 tries.

The White Sox (25-15) are now 8-1 against the Royals this season.

Kris Bubic (0-5) took the loss, allowing five runs, two of them earned.

An error by Maikel Franco in the top of the fifth led to three unearned runs. Bubic pitched a career-high seven innings and only allowed four hits, with four strikeouts and one walk.

The Royals drew within 2-1 on Bubba Starling's leadoff home run in the third, his first homer since Sept. 11, 2019 in Chicago against the White Sox.

Tim Anderson's RBI single drove in James McCann in the fifth, and Grandal followed with his homer.

Franco doubled home Ryan O'Hearn in the seventh to draw the Royals to within 5-2 and send Giolito to the clubhouse. Adalberto Mondesi's RBI single drove in Franco.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: DH Jorge Soler left the game after one at-bat in which he struck out swinging. The 2019 American League home run champion was removed with right oblique soreness. He came out of the game Wednesday and did not play Thursday with an oblique irritation. He was 0 for 5 Friday night.

ROSTER MOVES

The White Sox placed LHP Jace Fry on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to September 3) with back spasms, purchased the contract of RHP Alex McRae from the Schaumburg training facility and transferred LHP Aaron Bummer to the 45-day injured list. Manager Rick Renteria said the move with Bummer did not signify a delay in his recovery. 'He's on the same throwing program. He's playing catch.'

UP NEXT

The White Sox will send LHP Dallas Keuchel (5-2, 2.70 ERA) to the mound. He faced the Royals July 31 when he allowed two runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He's 5-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 10 career starts against the Royals.

The Royals will send RHP Matt Harvey (0-2, 14.09 ERA) out for his fourth start. He has yet to get past the third inning in any of his three starts with Kansas City. He allowed two hits in 2/3 inning in his last appearance, against the White Sox, but didn't yield a run. He's 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA (16 2/3 innings) in three appearances (two starts) against the White Sox in his career.

