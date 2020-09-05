 

Illinois campaign on driving fatalities wins award

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/5/2020 11:03 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Transportation's 'Life or Death Illinois' campaign has received recognition from a national association.

The American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials awarded the campaign its Excel Award, honoring communications work. Fellow state departments of transportation determine the winner.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'To receive this award from our peers, especially for our commitment to safety and protecting the public, is extremely gratifying,' said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

The campaign began in 2018, aiming to reduce injuries and deaths tied to motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seat-belt use and work zones. It also focuses on impaired and distracted driving.

Recent televisions ads and other material included in the campaign highlight the stories of Illinois residents who died in vehicle crashes.

