Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium training camp
Updated 9/4/2020 8:47 AM
BRUSSELS -- Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has left the national team's training camp to return to Real Madrid ahead of a couple of international matches.
The Belgian soccer federation made the announcement Friday without providing further details.
Earlier this week, the federation denied media reports that Courtois tested positive for COVID-19.
Belgium travels to Denmark this week for its first Nations League match. In the absence of Courtois, Simon Mignolet is likely to be handed a start. Belgium then hosts Iceland on Tuesday.
