 

Shooting leaves Cleveland officer dead; suspects sought

 
Associated Press
Posted9/4/2020 7:00 AM

CLEVELAND -- A shooting killed a Cleveland police officer and another person, and authorities on Friday sought the person or people responsible, officials said.

Detective James Skernivitz, 53, was shot around 10 p.m. Thursday on the west side.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters that Skernivitz was with the department for 25 years, saying: 'Cleveland lost one of its finest.'

Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Jeff Follmer said a second person, who was not an officer but was in Skernivitz's car, also died. Details about that person weren't immediately released by police.

Investigators appealed to the public for help in finding a suspect or suspects. The FBI in Cleveland offered a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

