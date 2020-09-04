Grains mixed, livestock mixed
Updated 9/4/2020 10:14 AM
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. was unchanged at $5.4740 a bushel; Sept. corn was was off.03 cent at $3.44 a bushel; Dec. oats fell .044 cent at $2.7260 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans rose .076 cent at 9.70 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was off .0138 cent at $1.0382 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .0192 cent $1.3728 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .0168 cent at .5950 a pound.
