Panthers' Rhule dealing with eye issue as season approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers first-year head coach Matt Rhule said there is a reason why he's been looking like 'Darth Vader' recently at practice.

Rhule revealed Thursday that he's been dealing with a painful cornea issue for weeks, which has left his eye sensitive to light. That has prompted him to wear a black bucket hat and dark sunglasses to go along with his black mask due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'I'll be fine,' Rhule said. 'But it's just really, really painful and really hard to see. It's light sensitive at times. I was raised under coach (Tom) Coughlin with no sunglasses. You can't even find a hat on my head in the last 20 years of coaching. Now, I look like a Storm Trooper or Darth Vader, or whatever.'

Rhule has had plenty of issues to deal with this year, including making the transition from Baylor to the NFL and trying to get a young, rebuilding team ready for the season in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. The Panthers are the only team in the league with a new coach, two new coordinators and a new quarterback.

Rhule said he can still see, and expects the cornea will be almost completely healed in time for Carolina's Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Raiders.

'We all have to deal with things, so it is has been good for me just to remind myself to practice what I preach,' Rhule said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL