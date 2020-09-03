 

France goalie Steve Mandanda tests positive for coronavirus

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/3/2020 6:35 PM

PARIS -- France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda has been withdrawn from the squad ahead of upcoming matches after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The whole squad and staff underwent a test on Wednesday afternoon and Mandanda's result came back positive for Covid-19 following a second test to confirm it.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'Steve Mandanda therefore will not be able to take part in the game in Sweden and will leave the squad on Friday morning,' the French Football Federation said in a statement late on Thursday.

France plays Sweden in the Nations League on Saturday before facing Croatia at home on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Mandanda is No. 2 to first-choice goalie Hugo Lloris, and has played 32 times for France. He made his international debut in 2008.

Midfielders Paul Pogba and Houssem Aouar tested positive for the virus last week and were replaced in the squad.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 