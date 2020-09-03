Pete Alonso hits 2-run shot in 10th, Mets beat Yankees 9-7

NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th inning Thursday night, lifting the New York Mets to a come-from-behind, 9-7 win over the Yankees in the final Subway Series game of the season between the teams.

The Mets came back from deficits of 4-0 and 7-4 at Citi Field to earn a split of the six-game season series, all of which was played over the last six days.

J.D. Davis forced extra innings by homering off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman one pitch after pinch-runner Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal third base. Alonso then hit the second pitch he saw from Albert Abreu (0-1) well into the left-field seats for his first walk-off homer.

Alonso raised his arms and looked towards the dugout as the Mets spilled out to celebrate a win on the afternoon they honored franchise icon Tom Seaver, whose death was announced Wednesday.

Edwin Diaz (2-1) tossed two innings and faced only two batters in the 10th. Tyler Wade, who started the inning on second base as the automatic runner, was doubled up on DJ LeMahieu's flyout to right.

It was the third extra-inning game between the teams in the last four days. The Yankees swept Sunday's doubleheader with a pair of eight-inning victories.

The Mets paid tribute throughout the game to Seaver, who died Monday at the age of 75 due to complications from Lewy body dementia and the coronavirus. The scoreboard sported 1969 graphics and highlights of his career were aired on the DiamondVision.

PIRATES 6, CUBS 2

PITTSBURGH -- First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in his return from paternity leave to lead Pittsburgh past Chicago.

Reynolds, who along with wife Blair welcomed son Reese on Monday, sent a drive off Alec Mills (3-3) into the seats in right field in the third inning to help Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak. Reynolds also doubled leading off the second and celebrated by pretending to rock a baby to sleep.

Cole Tucker added two hits, including a flare to left field in the sixth off reliever Jason Adams to give Pittsburgh plenty of cushion and boost rookie JT Brubaker (1-0) to his first major league win. Brubaker navigated some traffic in five innings but avoided major damage, allowing one earned run on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Kyle Schwarber, Victor Caratini and Jason Kipnis had two hits apiece for the Cubs, but the NL Central leaders ended a 5-5, 12-day trip with a thud. Mills gave up four runs in five innings as his ERA crept up to 5.50.

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 2, 10

BOSTON -- Teoscar HernÃ¡ndez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the 10th inning after breaking up Boston's no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the seventh, and Toronto rallied past the Red Sox.

Toronto opened the five-game series at Fenway Park with its seventh win in 10 games. Boston has lost four straight and seven of 10.

HernÃ¡ndez launched an 0-1 changeup from Phillips Valdez into the Boston bullpen in right field. With Derek Fisher on second base to open the 10th, Valdez (1-1) walked leadoff hitter Cavan Biggio and Randal Grichuk grounded out, bringing up HernÃ¡ndez.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a two-out solo homer to cap Toronto's four-run 10th.

Blue Jays reliever Rafael Dolis (2-1) struck out three in 1 1/3 innings to earn the win.

PHILLIES 6, NATIONALS 5, 10 INNINGS

PHILADELPHIA -- Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and Philadelphia beat Washington to complete a four-game sweep.

The Phillies have won nine of 10 to improve to three games over .500. The defending World Series champion Nationals have lost six straight and nine of 10 to fall to 12-23.

Trea Turner hit an inside-the-park homer and Michael Taylor went deep for Washington.

Didi Gregorius sacrificed J.T. Realmuto to third to start the bottom of the 10th inning against Sean Doolittle (0-2). After Jean Segura was intentionally walked, he took second base on defensive indifference. Pinch-hitter Phil Gosselin was then intentionally walked to load the bases. Bohm hit a shallow fly to center field, with Realmuto sliding home well ahead of Victor Robles' throw.

Blake Parker (3-0) pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th for the win.

The Phillies retired Dick Allen's No. 15 in a ceremony before the game. The 78-year-old Allen was a seven-time All-Star, 1964 National League Rookie of the year and 1972 American League MVP.

ASTROS 8, RANGERS 4

HOUSTON -- Aledmys DÃ­az hit a three-run homer and Michael Brantley added three RBIs, leading Zack Greinke and Houston over Texas.

Greinke (3-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings, allowing three runs and six hits. The 36-year-old Greinke leads the majors in career starts among active pitchers with 455, one more than teammate Justin Verlander.

Texas starter Lance Lynn (4-2) hadn't given up more than three earned runs in a game this season but was tagged for four runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Brantley and the homer by DÃ­az.

It was 5-3 in the sixth when MartÃ­n Maldonado connected off Lynn for an opposite field solo shot to the first row of the seats in right. Shin-Soo Choo hit a solo homer and Nick Solak tied a career high with three hits for Texas. The Rangers dropped their sixth straight series.

ANGELS 2, PADRES 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Andrew Heaney allowed only three hits over seven innings and Los Angeles beat San Diego, spoiling Mike Clevinger's debut with the Padres.

With most of the attention focused on Clevinger, who was acquired in a multiplayer deal with Cleveland before Monday's trade deadline, it was Heaney (3-2) who ended up pitching a gem. The right-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing a career-high 117 pitches.

Mike Mayers and Felix PeÃ±a each worked a scoreless inning in handing the Padres their second shutout this season. San Diego had won 12 of its last 15 and entered the day leading the majors in runs. It was PeÃ±a's second career save and his first since 2016.

Clevinger (1-2) didn't have a sharp outing against the Angels, who drafted him in 2011 before trading him to the Indians three years later. Clevinger didn't retire the Angels in order until the sixth and allowed the leadoff batter aboard in each of the first four innings.

WHITE SOX 11, ROYALS 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Luis Robert's 458-foot home run capped a second five-run inning of the night for Chicago against Kansas City.

Edwin Encarnacion and Tim Anderson also homered for Chicago. The White Sox pulled within a half-game of Cleveland for the lead in the American League Central.

Dylan Cease (5-2) picked up the win. He allowed three runs on four hits in five-plus innings. Cease only had one 1-2-3 inning, but he kept the Royals at bay. Danny Duffy (2-3) took the loss.