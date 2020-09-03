Leonard scores 29 points; Clippers rout Nuggets in Game 1

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers shouts in the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27)n reaches for the ball in the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers' Reggie Jackson (1) in the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers celebrate after defeating the Denver Nuggets in an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers' Montrezl Harrell (5) drives to the basket past Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets' PJ Dozier (35) and Los Angeles Clippers' Montrezl Harrell (5) fight for position in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers waves to the Denver Nuggets after the Clippers defeated the Nuggets in an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) moves between Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) and Nikola Jokic, right, in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past the Denver Nuggets 120-97 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Paul George scored 19 points and Marcus Morris added 18. The Clippers shot 57% from the field.

Nikola Jokic scored 15 points for the Nuggets, who were coming off a seven-game series with Utah that just ended Tuesday. Jamal Murray, who averaged 31.6 points in the first round and scored at least 50 points twice in that series, finished with just 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting. Denver shot just 42%.

The Clippers took charge in the second quarter, outscoring the Nuggets 38-20 to take a 69-51 lead at halftime. Los Angeles held Denver to 25% shooting into the second quarter.

The Clippers continued to dominate in the third quarter, holding the Nuggets to 16 points in the period and taking a 91-67 lead into the fourth. Los Angeles' biggest lead in the quarter was 29 points.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: G Gary Harris returned to the starting lineup. He played limited minutes the past two games after having been out since March with a strained right hip. He finished with five points. ... F Jerami Grant scored 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting in the first quarter but scored one point the rest of the game.

Clippers: G Patrick Beverley, who had missed the previous five games with a left calf strain, started. He scored eight points. ... Leonard has 15 consecutive playoff games with at least 20 points.

UP NEXT

Game 2 is Saturday.

