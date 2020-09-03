Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 14 cents to $41.37 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 36 cents to $44.07 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery was unchanged at $1.20 a gallon. October heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.17 a gallon. October natural gas was unchanged at $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $6.90 to $1,937.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 52 cents to $26.88 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $2.98 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.07 Japanese yen from 106.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.1857 from $1.1824.