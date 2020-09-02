Cousins: No virus worry; wants to 'respect' others' concerns

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins rolls out for a pass play during the NFL football team's training camp Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Eagan, Minn. Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said he's unconcerned about catching the coronavirus, with a worry on a scale of one to 10 that's "about a 0.000001.'

In a wide-ranging interview for an NFL-themed podcast released on Wednesday, Cousins said he wants to 'respect other people's concerns' about COVID-19 by wearing a face covering. He also said he's counting on his health and fitness as safeguards against the disease.

'I'm going to go about my daily life. If I get it, I'm going to ride it out. I'm going to let nature do its course, a survival of the fittest kind of approach, and just say if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I'm going to be OK,' Cousins told host Kyle Brandt, who's also an NFL Network morning show personality, for The Ringer Podcast Network.

"Even if I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that. That's really where I fall on it, so my opinion on wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my personal thoughts.'

Regardless of anyone's views on the virus, all NFL players, coaches and staff, of course, are subject to strict protocols at team headquarters this year. Cousins said himself on Twitter a couple of weeks before reporting to training camp that 'health and safety has to come first.'

The league announced four new confirmed positive tests among players and six new confirmed positives among other personnel from 58,621 tests administered to a total of 8,739 players and team personnel between Aug. 21-29.

Sixty-seven players opted out of the 2020 season because of virus-related health concerns.

___

