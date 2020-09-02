 

Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role

 
By Associated Press
BOSTON -- DraftKings shares jumped in morning trading after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting site.

Boston-based DraftKings said Jordan would immediately 'provide strategic and creative input to the board of directors on company strategy, product development, inclusion, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The company did not release details on the amount of Jordan's stake in the company. Jordan is the majority owner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and won six championships as a player with the Chicago Bulls.

Shares in DraftKings, which went public a year ago, rose more than 4% to $38.56 in morning trading.

