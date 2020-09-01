 

Decker agrees to new deal with Lions, agent confirms

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By NOAH TRISTER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/1/2020 4:08 PM

DETROIT -- Taylor Decker has agreed to a six-year, $85 million deal with the Detroit Lions that includes $37.5 million guaranteed, agent Jonathan Feinsod confirmed Tuesday.

Decker joined the Lions as a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2016. He became the first Detroit rookie offensive tackle to start all 16 games since 2001. In four seasons, he's played in 55 games for the Lions.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

After impressing as a rookie, he missed the start of the 2017 season following shoulder surgery and played only eight games that year. He's missed only one game over the past two seasons.

Decker's deal adds to the investment the Lions have made in their offensive line this offseason. They also acquired Halapoulivaati Vaitai in March.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lions announced they had released wide receiver Geremy Davis.

