Tigers OF JaCoby Jones gets hit by pitch, fractures hand

Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia (3) is unable to control a throw as Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones (21) steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Milwaukee. Jones advanced to third base on the play. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- Detroit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left hand when he was hit by a pitch Tuesday in a 12-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jones was leading off the eighth inning with the Tigers ahead 6-1 when he was hit by a pitch from Phil Bickford in the reliever's major league debut.

Bickford hit each of the first two batters he faced: Jones and Emilio Bonifacio. Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said after the game that Bonifacio was fine.

'A young kid coming into the game, we all know how the nerves are,' Gardenhire said. 'We've seen it from our guys. He wasn't trying to throw at anybody. He was just excited.'

Jones immediately left the game. The Tigers later announced he had fractured his hand.

The 28-year-old Jones is hitting .268 with five homers, 14 RBIs and an .849 OPS in 97 at-bats.

___

