Tesla announces plans to sell up to $5B in new stock shares

DETROIT -- A day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla is announcing plans to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares.

The electric car and solar panel maker says in a filing with securities regulators that it intends to sell up to 10.03 million shares and use the proceeds for unspecified general corporate purposes.

The sales would be made 'from time to time' and Tesla says the actual amount of the offering can't be determined at present.

The stock would be sold through 10 different brokerage houses, and each would get a 0.5% commission.

Tesla shares rose over 2% in premarket trading Tuesday after the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It closed Monday at $498.32.