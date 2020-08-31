Toronto FC hosts Montreal after 3 straight shutout wins

Montreal Impact (3-3-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (5-0-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC comes into a matchup with Montreal after securing three straight shutout wins.

Toronto FC finished 13-10-11 overall in the 2019 season while going 9-4-4 at home. Toronto FC scored 67 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.

The Impact went 12-17-5 overall and 8-6-3 on the road a season ago. Montreal scored 47 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 60.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Ballou Tabla (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.