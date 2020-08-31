Day: Shot Ohio State player will be released from hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is expected to be released from the hospital after being shot in the face over the weekend, coach Ryan Day said.

Day said in a statement that Garrett, who was hit by a bullet that passed through both of his cheeks, was expected to be released Monday.

'On behalf of his family and this football program, we would like to thank all those who have been a part of Haskell's treatment and we are grateful that he will be heading home (Monday),' the statement said. 'We will continue to help him and his family any way we can to expedite his recovery.'

Police said the shooting is still being investigated.

Columbus officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood.

They said the officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett was found with a 'through-and-through' gunshot wound to his cheeks. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Garrett is a senior who has played in 33 games for the Buckeyes. He played in 11 games last season for the Big Ten champions, recording 10 tackles, and was expected to play a major role before the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally from Vermont, he played high school football in Las Vegas.

