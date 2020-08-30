IbrahimoviÄ‡ ready to sign new contract at AC Milan

Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring the second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Milan and Cagliari, at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Spada/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

MILAN -- Zlatan IbrahimoviÄ is back in Italy and ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan.

'Finally everything is in place and finally I can return to where I feel at home,' IbrahimoviÄ said upon his arrival at Milan's Linate airport late Saturday.

The 38-year-old IbrahimoviÄ is expected to sign a one-season deal worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million).

IbrahimoviÄ began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri's season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches.

Seven-time European champion Milan finished sixth in the Italian league and earned a Europa League spot.

'As I've always said, I'm not here to be a mascot. I'm here to bring results and to help the team, the coach and the squad return to where Milan should be,' IbrahimoviÄ said in a video on Milan's website.

'We had a great last six months but we haven't won anything,' he added. 'This year I've got the chance to be here from the start so we've got to continue like we were, working hard and sacrificing ourselves to reach our goals.'

Serie A opens Sept. 19.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports