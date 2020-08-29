Carranza leads Inter Miami CF against Nashville SC following 2-goal showing

Inter Miami CF (1-5-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (1-4-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Julian Carranza leads Inter Miami CF into a matchup with Nashville SC after totaling two goals against Orlando City SC.

Nashville SC takes the field for the seventh game in franchise history. Nashville SC has has been outscored 8-3 through its first six games of MLS play.

Inter Miami CF takes the field for the seventh game in franchise history. Inter Miami CF has has been outscored 10-6 through its first six games of MLS play.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Ken Tribbett (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).

Inter Miami CF: David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.