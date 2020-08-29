Dolphins' Fitzpatrick learns of mom's death before scrimmage
Updated 8/29/2020 11:25 AM
MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's mother died Saturday, and he left a morning scrimmage as it began to be with his family, coach Brian Flores said.
The team gathered in prayer as Fitzpatrick departed. He missed one day of practice last week for personal reasons.
'Our hearts go out to him as a team and an organization,' Flores said. "There are things bigger than football.'
Flores said he didn't know how long Fitzpatrick would be away from the team.
Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa took the snaps in Fitzpatrick's absence. Miami's first game is Sept. 13 at New England.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.