Yankees beat Mets 2-1 to stop 7-game slide

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Max Muncy drove in four runs close to home for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who can still avoid their first series loss of the season after a 7-4 win Saturday night over the Texas Rangers and potential trade target Lance Lynn.

Cody Bellinger's long two-run homer in the third put Los Angeles up 3-0. Muncy, who played high school baseball about 25 miles from the new Rangers ballpark, made it 4-2 with a deep sacrifice fly in the fifth off Lynn (4-1). The slugger then belted a three-run homer in the seventh.

Blake Treinen (3-1) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Kenley Jansen got three outs for his ninth save.

The trade deadline in MLB's shortened season is Monday, and Lynn could be a target for contending teams - though it could take a hefty offer to acquire the workhorse veteran who is signed through next season.

Lynn is still second in the American League with a 1.97 ERA after giving up three earned runs in six innings.

YANKEES 2, METS 1

NEW YORK -- Clint Frazier scored the winning run on Dellin Betances' wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Yankees averted their longest losing streak in a quarter-century.

J.A. Happ pitched brilliantly into the eighth at Yankee Stadium and Luke Voit homered early for the injury-ravaged Bronx Bombers, who stopped a seven-game slide that followed six straight wins. They haven't dropped eight in a row since August 1995.

The Mets had won three straight and six of eight, including a Subway Series doubleheader sweep Friday at Yankee Stadium. Betances (0-1) got the loss against his former team.

Wilson Ramos greeted Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino with a tying home run in the eighth. Aroldis Chapman (1-1) got three outs for the win.

CUBS 3, REDS 0, GAME 1

REDS 6, CUBS 5, GAME 2

CINCINNATI -- Nick Castellanos raced home on Craig Kimbrel's third wild pitch of the seventh inning, and the Reds avoided a doubleheader sweep.

Cincinnati took advantage of another rough performance by Kimbrel (0-1), who got off to a tough start this year before stringing together five consecutive scoreless appearances.

Aristides Aquino helped spark the Reds' rally with a tying RBI single off Kimbrel.

Joel Kuhnel (1-0) pitched the seventh for the win.

In the opener, Cubs ace Yu Darvish scattered seven hits over six innings, and Anthony Rizzo homered twice.

Darvish (6-1) earned his sixth straight victory. He struck out eight and walked two, winning his matchup with Trevor Bauer (3-2), one of Cincinnati's best pitchers.

The teams combined for five home runs in the second game. Jesse Winker hit a two-run shot for Cincinnati, and Casali and Joey Votto connected for solo drives. Ian Happ hit a leadoff homer for Chicago in the first, a fly ball that barely cleared the fence while squeezing past the right-field foul pole, and David Bote launched a two-run shot.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 1

PHILADELPHIA -- Rhys Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to lead Philadelphia to its fifth straight victory.

Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies, who pulled within two games of Atlanta for first place in the NL East. Philadelphia last won five in row in August 2018.

Eflin (2-1) allowed one run and four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Johan Camargo homered for the Braves, and Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Josh Tomlin (1-2) got the loss.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 6

MILWAUKEE -- Eric Sogard bailed out All-Star closer Josh Hader by hitting his first career game-ending homer, a two-run shot that lifted Milwaukee to the victory.

After Hader walked five of six batters in the top of the ninth to blow a one-run lead, Sogard connected off Richard Rodriguez (0-2) with no outs in the bottom of the inning. Jace Peterson was on first following a leadoff walk.

Milwaukee was leading 5-4 when Hader took the mound in the ninth. He walked Erik Gonzalez, struck out Cole Tucker, and then issued free passes to Kevin Newman, Josh Bell, Jacob Stallings and Adam Frazier. His final nine pitches missed the strike zone, and he was replaced by Devin Williams (2-1), who promptly got out of the inning.

Christian Yelich hit a 460-foot home run and Orlando Arcia also connected for Milwaukee. Josh Bell homered for Pittsburgh, his first since Aug. 5. All three were solo shots.

RAYS 4, MARLINS 0

MIAMI -- Rookie Josh Fleming and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Tampa Bay pitchers extended their streak of success at Marlins Park to 36 consecutive scoreless innings.

Tampa Bay shut out the Marlins for the second night in a row, and also blanked them in both meetings in Miami last year.

Fleming (2-0) won for the second time in as many career starts. He allowed three baserunners and struck out six to help the Rays earn their fourth victory in a row.

Joey Wendle drove in two runs for the Al East leaders, who scored all of their runs with two out.

Pablo Lopez (3-2) allowed two runs in seven innings for the Marlins (14-14), who struck out 11 times and lost their third game in a row.

INDIANS 2, CARDINALS 1, 12 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS -- Tyler Naquin hit a go-ahead double for Cleveland in the 12th inning, then Yadier Molina made a baserunning blunder and got trapped for the final out.

A day after getting 20 hits in a rout, the Indians totaled just five in winning their fourth in a row.

Naquin doubled off Alex Reyes (1-1) to drive in pinch runner Mike Freeman, who started the inning at second base. That was Cleveland's only hit after the eighth inning.

Molina was on third in the 12th when Matt Carpenter hit a grounder that first baseman Carlos Santana fielded near the bag. He touched the base for an out, then bobbled the ball for a moment.

Molina was partly down the line toward home, and Santana cut across the diamond. Molina put up his hands, appearing to indicate he thought Carpenter's grounder was foul, and was easily tagged out in a rundown.

Nick Wittgren (2-0) got the win, and Brad Hand earned his 10th save.

ROYALS 9, WHITE SOX 6

CHICAGO -- Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City's five-run seventh.

Ryan O'Hearn and Alex Gordon also went deep for Kansas City, which had dropped five of six - including consecutive 6-5 losses where the opponent won in its final at-bat.

The last-place Royals finalized a trade during the win, sending reliever Trevor Rosenthal to San Diego for young outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named.

Edwin EncarnaciÃ³n homered and Tim Anderson had four hits for the White Sox, who had won three straight and 10 of 11 to move into a tie for the AL Central lead. Zack Burdi (0-1) got the loss.

Jake Newberry (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win. Jesse Hahn got two outs for his first save.

TIGERS 8, TWINS 2, GAME 1

TIGERS 4, TWINS 2, GAME 2

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning, lifting the Tigers to a doubleheader sweep.

Detroit took the opener behind Matthew Boyd (1-4), who pitched six solid innings for his first victory of the season. Victor Reyes had four hits.

Rookie Tarik Skubal (1-1) allowed two runs in five innings in the second game for his first big league win. Gregory Soto allowed the first two batters to reach in the seventh, but he got Miguel Sano to hit into a double play and closed the game out for his first career save.

Detroit has won six of eight, recovering nicely after a nine-game losing streak threatened to knock the Tigers out of postseason contention.

Nelson Cruz hit a solo homer in each game for the Twins.

The second game was tied at 2 when Cabrera hit an opposite-field homer off Tyler Duffey (1-1). The Twins went with a bullpen game after Randy Dobnak (5-2) struggled in the opener.

ASTROS 4, ATHLETICS 2, GAME 1

ASTROS 6, ATHLETICS 3, GAME 2

HOUSTON -- Kyle Tucker hit a bases-clearing triple, George Springer homered and Houston competed a doubleheader sweep.

In the first game, Lance McCullers Jr. (3-2) pitched six effective innings for the Astros, and Tucker hit a three-run homer.

The doubleheader was scheduled after the Athletics and Astros decided not to play Friday night in order to raise awareness of racial inequality in the wake of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

Houston won for the fourth time in five games and cut Oakland's lead in the AL West to 2Â½ games.

Ramon Laureano and Matt Chapman homered in the second game for Oakland. Montas (2-3) allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Houston right-hander Zack Greinke (2-0) permitted three runs in five innings. Ryan Pressly worked the seventh for his second save of the doubleheader and No. 6 overall.

Tucker also hit a three-run homer in the opener, a drive off Chris Bassitt (2-2) that went just inside the right-field foul pole.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Taijuan Walker pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each hit a two-run single, helping the Blue Jays improve to 5-0 against the Orioles this season.

Walker (3-2), who was acquired in a trade with Seattle on Thursday, allowed four hits in his first outing since learning that his father and siblings, who live in Lake Charles, Louisiana, lost their property and belongings in Hurricane Laura.

Anthony Santander and JosÃ© Iglesias each had two hits for Baltimore, which lost its fourth straight. Alex Cobb (1-3) allowed eight hits and two walks over four-plus innings.

