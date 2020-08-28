 

Kosovo denounces burning of Greek flag by soccer fans

 
Associated Press
Updated 8/28/2020 7:03 AM

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- Kosovo denounced on Friday the burning of a Greek flag by local soccer fans whose club lost a Europa League qualifying match against a team from Cyprus.

Fans burned the flag on Thursday in Pristina, where SC Gjilani lost to APOEL Nicosia 2-0 and was eliminated from the competition.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'We strongly denounce any offending act against national symbols of any country, in this case of Greece," Kosovo Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj Stublla said in a statement. "Kosovo and Greece have installed a practical dialogue, have connecting offices in their capitals and both countries work to further deepen their dialogue.'

Haradinaj Stublla also urged law enforcement authorities 'to react fast and take to justice the authors of this act,' which she called 'a shameful act in full contradiction to the ideas embraced from the Kosovo people as a democratic society.'

Greece has not recognized Kosovo's 2008 independence following a fight with Serbia in 1998-99. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops.

Serbia, too, has not recognized Kosovo's independence.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

