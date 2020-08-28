The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session Monday to discuss police reform in wake of Jacob Blake shooting
Updated 8/28/2020 1:01 PM
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session Monday to discuss police reform in wake of Jacob Blake shooting.
