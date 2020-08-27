AP source: NBA players to continue playoffs after postponements following shooting of Jacob Blake
Updated 8/27/2020 11:25 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- AP source: NBA players to continue playoffs after postponements following shooting of Jacob Blake.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.