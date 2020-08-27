Marmolejos' slam gives Mariners a twinbill split with Padres

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, reacts with teammate Eric Hosmer after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Jose Marmolejos hits a grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. Associated Press

SAN DIEGO -- Rookie JosÃ© Marmolejos hit his first grand slam and Shed Long Jr. also connected in the six-run first inning that carried the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 victory against the San Diego Padres and a split of Thursday's doubleheader.

The Mariners took two of three from the Padres, who got three home runs in the doubleheader from red-hot Manny Machado.

In the first game, Wil Myers hit a game-ending three-run homer to cap a seven-run rally with two outs in the seventh inning and give the Padres a 10-7 win. Machado had two homers among his three hits and drove in four runs.

The Mariners jumped all over Garrett Richards (1-2) in the first. Marmolejos, added as the '29th' player for the doubleheader, hit his grand slam with one out and Long connected with two outs to give Seattle a 6-0 lead and chase Richards. It was Marmolejos' third and Long's second.

Machado homered in the bottom of the first off Yusei Kikuchi (1-2), his 11th. The Padres continued to cut into the lead on Jurickson Profar's RBI single and Trent Grisham's RBI single. That scored Jorge Mateo, aboard on his first career hit, a ground-rule double.

In the first game, San Diego rallied from a 7-3 deficit to stun the Mariners.

Seattle's Taylor Williams (0-1) took the loss. Pierce Johnson (3-1) got the win.

DODGERS 7, GIANTS 0, 1st game

DODGERS 2, GIANTS 0, 2nd game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Clayton Kershaw pitched six scoreless innings, leading Los Angeles past San Francisco in Game 1 of a doubleheader shutout sweep.

Joc Pederson homered and Will Smith added an RBI double as the Dodgers won the nightcap. They used relievers and didn't allow a baserunner until Brandon Belt's leadoff single in the fifth - San Francisco's lone hit until Belt singled again in the seventh.

The Dodgers recorded two shutouts in a day for the first time since Sept. 19, 1971, against Atlanta. Those scores were 12-0 and 4-0.

AJ Pollock hit a two-run homer and Dodgers star Mookie Betts became the fourth-fastest among active players to reach 1,000 hits in his 824th game with his sixth-inning single in the opener.

Kershaw (4-1) won his third straight start, striking out four and issuing no walks. Josh Sborz completed the four-hit shutout. VÃ­ctor GonzÃ¡lez (2-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings for the Game 2 win, finished by Kenley Jansen for his eighth save after he missed his first chance Tuesday.

Giants starter Logan Webb (2-3) was done after 3 2/3 innings, tagged for five runs on four hits. Kevin Gausman (1-2) took the loss in the late game.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 3, 8 INN., 1st game

PIRATES 2, CARDINALS 0, 2nd game

ST. LOUIS -- Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier singled in runs, rookie Cody Ponce earned his first big league victory and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis for a doubleheader sweep.

Cole Tucker drove in the go-ahead run in extra innings in the Pirates' 4-3 win in the opener.

Ponce (1-1) made his first major league start and went 5 2/3 innings, holding the Cardinals scoreless and scattering five hits.Nick Turley pitched the seventh to record his first save in the majors.

St. Louis rookie Johan Ovideo (0-1) took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two runs.

The seven-inning first game went to extras tied at one, and Tucker scored automatic runner Jarrod Dyson with a single off John Gant (0-2) in the eighth. Pittsburgh added two more runs with two outs on an RBI single by Bryan Reynolds and an error by third baseman Brad Miller of a ball hit by catcher Jacob Stalling.

Chad Kuhl delivered six innings of one-run ball for Pittsburgh, Chris Stratton (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and Richard Rodriguez allowed two runs but got his second save by pitching the eighth.

REDS 6, BREWERS 1, 1st game

REDS 6, BEWERS 0, 2nd game

MILWAUKEE -- Wade Miley allowed one hit over four scoreless innings to help Cincinnati to a win in the nightcap and a doubleheader sweep of Milwaukee.

Miley allowed only a leadoff single in the third, striking out three and walking one, with a hit batter.

Lucas Sims (2-0) walked two in two scoreless innings for the victory and Raisel Iglesias completed the one-hitter with a perfect ninth.

The Reds combined two singles and Kyle Farmer's double and a hit batter for two runs in the second off starter Josh Lindblom (1-2).

Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker, who combined for three homers, six hits and five RBIs in the 6-1 victory in the opener, had consecutive RBI doubles in the fifth inning off Freddy Peralta to put the Reds up 4-0.

Eugenio Suarez made it 6-0 with his sixth homer, a two-run shot off Justin Grimm in the seventh.

In the opener, Winker homered twice and prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat.

Reds starter Sonny Gray (5-1) allowed four singles over five scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two.

Omar Narvaez accounted for Milwaukee's run with a solo homer, his second, in the sixth off Nate Jones.

Houser (1-3) allowed four runs and nine hits in four innings as the Reds snapped a four-game losing streak.

