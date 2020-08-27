Fires set, windows broken as Oakland protest turns violent

Protests in Oakland, California, over the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin turned violent late Wednesday night.

The Oakland Police Department tweeted that 600 to 700 people took part in the protests where 'numerous fires (were) set, dozens of windows broken, (and) multiple businesses vandalized.' Protesters threw objects at officers but none were injured, the department said. Several people were arrested, the tweet said.

Calling them 'violent protesters,' police say they vandalized and set a fire at the Alameda County Superior Court. Police said some within the crowd were chanting 'burn it down' as they lit fireworks and set trash cans on fire.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot multiple times - apparently in the back while three of his children looked on - by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday.

A family attorney on Tuesday said Blake was paralyzed, and it would 'take a miracle' for him to walk again.