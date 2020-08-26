Toronto opens Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston

Boston Celtics (48-24, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (53-19, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Raptors -2; over/under is 216.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Toronto and Boston meet to begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics to open the Eastern Conference second round. Boston went 3-1 against Toronto during the regular season.

The Raptors are 34-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has a 23-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Celtics are 9-6 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Boston is fifth in the league scoring 15.2 fast break points per game. Jaylen Brown leads the Celtics averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Raptors. Norman Powell is averaging 16.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Marcus Smart leads the Celtics averaging 4.9 assists while scoring 12.9 points per game. Jayson Tatum is averaging 22.6 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Raptors: Averaging 126.3 points, 51.0 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 39.7% shooting.

Celtics: Averaging 112.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points on 39.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Oshae Brissett: out (knee), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: day to day (ankle).

Celtics: Javonte Green: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.