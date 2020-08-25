Parsons, Sewell among AP preseason All-Americans not playing

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Rutgers tight end Johnathan Lewis (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, in State College, Pa. Parsons was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected who are not slated to play this fall. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepts the ball from Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta. Stingley Jr. was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) plays against BYU during an NCAA football game in Knoxville, Tenn. Trey Smith was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) stretches out for a touchdown while defended by Florida State's Isaiah Bolden (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C. Lawrence was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Clemson running back Travis Etienne scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, in Glendale, Ariz. Etienne was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) looks on as Oregon plays Auburn in an NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, who are not slated to play this fall. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries past Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. Hubbard was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) laughs on the bench in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Idaho in State College, Pa. Parsons was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected who are not slated to play this fall. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Oregon's Penei Sewell poses with Outland Trophy for being the nation's best interior lineman, in Atlanta. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, who are not slated to play this fall. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) blocks LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) during an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Leatherwood was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) plays during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, in Glendale, Ariz. Davis was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) runs with the ball after a catch during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Memphis in Arlington, Texas. Freiermuth was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, center, prepares to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Waco, Texas. Humphrey was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase scores past Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Chase was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs after a catch against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind. Moore was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa kicker Keith Duncan (3) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, in Ames, Iowa. Duncan was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Auburn, Ala. Smith was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is sacked by Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship in Santa Clara, Calif. Thibodeaux was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Miami's Gregory Rousseau (15) tackles Duke's Deon Jackson (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Miami and Duke in Durham, N.C. Rousseau was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (21) moves in for the sack of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilson was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) is sacked by Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Moses was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson (84) is brought down by Oregon State outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore. Rashad Jr. was selected to The Associated Press All-America first team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (97) sacks North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Pittsburgh. Twyman was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE- In this Nov, 16, 2019, file photo, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (24) reacts after making an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Wade was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) celebrates after a stop in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, in Athens, Ga. LeCounte was selected to The Associated Press All-America first team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Syracuse's Andre Cisco (7) defends on a play during an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C. Cisco was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Associated Press