Pastrnak and the Bruins take on Tampa Bay with 1-0 series lead

Boston Bruins (44-14-12, first in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-6, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Boston leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 3-2.

The Lightning have gone 18-5-1 against division opponents. Tampa Bay averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 71 total minutes.

The Bruins are 14-6-3 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 52 assists and has 85 points this season. Brayden Point has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins with a plus-26 in 68 games this season. Marchand has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Bruins: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.