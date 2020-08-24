DC United hosts the New England Revolution in Eastern Conference action

New England Revolution (1-1-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (1-2-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United faces the New England Revolution in conference action.

DC United went 13-10-11 overall in the 2019 season while going 7-4-6 at home. DC United averaged 1.2 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game last season.

The Revolution finished 11-11-12 overall in the 2019 season while going 8-5-4 on the road. New England scored 50 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Felipe Martins.

New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.