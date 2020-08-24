 

Arsenal signs Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari to bolster defense

  • Arsenal's Cedric Soares scores his side fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Richard Heathcote/Pool via AP)

    Arsenal's Cedric Soares scores his side fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Richard Heathcote/Pool via AP) Associated Press

 
Updated 8/24/2020 9:59 AM

LONDON -- Arsenal bolstered its defensive options ahead of the new English season by signing right back Cedric Soares and center back Pablo Mari on permanent deals on Monday.

Both players joined the Premier League club initially on loan in January.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Mari moved from Brazilian team Flamengo and was restricted to three appearances for Arsenal before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after the restart of the Premier League season following the coronavirus outbreak.

Soares is a Portugal international who joined from Southampton.

