Browns rookie safety Delpit carted off with practice injury

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. Associated Press

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit was carted off the practice field Monday with an apparent lower leg injury, the latest Cleveland player to go down in what has been a tough training camp so far.

A second-round pick from national champion LSU, Delpit was expected to start this season. The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder went down early in the workout. He was seen pounding the ground in frustration before being taken inside the team's facility.

The team had no immediate word on Delpit's condition.

Shortly after Delpit got hurt, starting cornerback Greedy Williams left the field accompanied by athletic trainers. Williams and Delpit were college teammates.

Since camp opened, the Browns have had several players get hurt, most notably starting linebacker Mack Wilson, who is waiting to find out if he needs season-ending surgery.

Cornerback Kevin Johnson sustained a lacerated liver when he was fallen on by rookie tight end Harrison Bryant last week. Johnson spent two days at University Hospital before being released on Saturday.

Also, Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb suffered a concussion last week when he was thrown down by Wilson. The team is without starting center JC Tretter. He underwent knee surgery on the eve of camp opening and it's not known how long he'll be out.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

he His injury

also